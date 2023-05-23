Stress Solutions Workshop - Online
Please join the American Red Cross on August 15th at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time for a Stress Solutions Workshop.
When:
Tue. Aug 15, 2023, 8:00 pm – 9:30 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
The Stress Solutions Workshop is a virtual workshop that teaches stress management through:
- learning the signs of stress
- practicing relaxation techniques
- discussing sleep issues
- learning to help others, and
- changing the way you think about stress.
This workshop is for service members, Veterans, their families, caregivers of Veterans, and those who support the military and veteran communities. It is a live, facilitated discussion about solutions for stress. You will have an opportunity to share with others, learn and practice new skills, and ask questions in a small online group.
Contact for more information:
740-503-0587