Stress Solutions Workshop - Online

Please join the American Red Cross on August 15th at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time for a Stress Solutions Workshop.

When:

Tue. Aug 15, 2023, 8:00 pm – 9:30 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

The Stress Solutions Workshop is a virtual workshop that teaches stress management through:

  • learning the signs of stress
  • practicing relaxation techniques
  • discussing sleep issues
  •  learning to help others, and
  •  changing the way you think about stress.

This workshop is for service members, Veterans, their families, caregivers of Veterans, and those who support the military and veteran communities. It is a live, facilitated discussion about solutions for stress. You will have an opportunity to share with others, learn and practice new skills, and ask questions in a small online group.

Contact for more information:

Ed.Helphinstine@redcross.org

740-503-0587

