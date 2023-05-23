Stress Solutions Workshop - Online

Please join the American Red Cross on August 15th at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time for a Stress Solutions Workshop.

The Stress Solutions Workshop is a virtual workshop that teaches stress management through:

learning the signs of stress

practicing relaxation techniques

discussing sleep issues

learning to help others, and

changing the way you think about stress.

This workshop is for service members, Veterans, their families, caregivers of Veterans, and those who support the military and veteran communities. It is a live, facilitated discussion about solutions for stress. You will have an opportunity to share with others, learn and practice new skills, and ask questions in a small online group.

Contact for more information:

Ed.Helphinstine@redcross.org

740-503-0587