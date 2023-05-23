Creating Calmness Workshop - Online

Please join the American Red Cross on September 19th at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time for a Creating Calmness Workshop.

The Creating Calmness Workshop is a virtual workshop that teaches stress-management and relaxation techniques for service members, Veterans, their families, caregivers of Veterans, and those who support the military and Veteran communities. This will be a live, facilitated discussion around the challenges of living through times of stress. You will have an opportunity to share with others, learn and practice new skills and ask questions in a small online group.



​​For more information contact:

Ed.Helphinstine@redcross.org

740-503-0587