Veterans Health and Resource Fair - Danville, IL

VA Illiana and Mad Goat Coffee are partnering to empower Veterans with health information and resources at Mad Goat Coffee Danville.

When: Wed. May 31, 2023, 7:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: Mad Goat Coffee 701 South Gilbert Street Danville , IL Cost: Free Add to Calendar

The Veterans Health and Resource Fair will feature free health screenings by VA nursing staff, information about the recent PACT Act expansion of VA benefits, and assistance in using MyHealtheVetn (VA’s online personal health record portal).

Additionally, specially trained VA staff will be available to enroll eligible Veterans in VA care at the event. The first 200 Veterans who attend will receive a $5 coupon redeemable at Mad Goat throughout the month of June.

Contact for more information: VAillianainfo@va.gov