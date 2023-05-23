Veteran and Family Picnic – Lansing, NC

Join other Veterans and their families for a BBQ.

When: Sat. Jun 17, 2023, 10:00 am – 11:00 am ET Where: Ashe County Veteran Field 9807 Hwy 194 Lansing , NC Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Join other Veterans and their families for a BBQ. Bring your own picnic and drinks or purchase a county famous Chicken BBQ Plate from the American Legion. The BBQ is so popular it often runs out by 11AM, so come on the early-side to not risk missing out.

Hang out with Veterans, let the kids play in the ballpark. Rain or shine under the covered pavilion and tables, or bring your own lawn chairs.

All are welcome!

The Ashe County Veteran Field is located in Lansing, NC by the old school and Molly Chompers. Turn right at Pie on the Mountain in Lansing, NC.