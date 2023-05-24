Veterans Resource Fair - The Grand at Twin Lakes - Palatine, IL

When: Thu. Jun 15, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: The Grand at Twin Lakes 920 E Northwest Hwy Palatine , IL Cost: Free Add to Calendar

The purpose of this Veterans Resource Fair is to connect Veterans and their families with local resources, services, and organizations that can assist them in their daily lives.

Hines VA Outreach staff will be in attendance to share information regarding the services and programs Hines VA offers Veterans.