Bring a Dish, Make a Dish: Potluck and Pottery - Vista, CA
VETART Open House and Raku Night: June 9, 2023
When:
Fri. Jun 9, 2023, 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm PT
Where:
2422 Cades Way
Vista , CA
Cost:
Free
Join VETART for their Open House and Raku Night. This event is for Veterans, service members, reservists, spouses, and caregivers. There will be a potluck dinner, so please bring a dish to share.
The monthly open houses are intended to amplify four unique outcomes:
- Increase community connectedness through sharing of artwork in a supportive, fun event that connects individuals to deeper sense of their own creativity.
- Advocate, uplift, promote Veteran created artworks.
- Invite decision makers and general public to engage with our Veteran participants. Creating strong community connections.
- Combat isolating behaviors through a dedicated space dedicated to creativity and community.
Changing lives through Art, Creating Mental Wealth.
For more information:
760- 295-0799
See more events