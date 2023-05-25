Bring a Dish, Make a Dish: Potluck and Pottery - Vista, CA

Skip to Content
VETART Open House and Raku Night: June 9, 2023

When:

Fri. Jun 9, 2023, 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm PT

Where:

2422 Cades Way

Vista , CA

Cost:

Free

Join VETART for their Open House and Raku Night. This event is for Veterans,  service members,  reservists, spouses, and caregivers. There will be a potluck dinner, so please bring a dish to share. 

The monthly open houses are intended to amplify four unique outcomes:

  • Increase community connectedness through sharing of artwork in a supportive, fun event that connects individuals to deeper sense of their own creativity.
  • Advocate, uplift, promote Veteran created artworks. 
  • Invite decision makers and general public to engage with our Veteran participants. Creating strong community connections.
  • Combat isolating behaviors through a dedicated space dedicated to creativity and community.

Changing lives through Art, Creating Mental Wealth.

For more information:

760- 295-0799

info@vetart.org

 

