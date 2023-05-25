Bring a Dish, Make a Dish: Potluck and Pottery - Vista, CA

VETART Open House and Raku Night: June 9, 2023

Join VETART for their Open House and Raku Night. This event is for Veterans, service members, reservists, spouses, and caregivers. There will be a potluck dinner, so please bring a dish to share.

The monthly open houses are intended to amplify four unique outcomes:

Increase community connectedness through sharing of artwork in a supportive, fun event that connects individuals to deeper sense of their own creativity.

Advocate, uplift, promote Veteran created artworks.

Invite decision makers and general public to engage with our Veteran participants. Creating strong community connections.

Combat isolating behaviors through a dedicated space dedicated to creativity and community.

Changing lives through Art, Creating Mental Wealth.

For more information:

760- 295-0799

info@vetart.org