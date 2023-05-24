Veteran Career Opportunity - Online
Heroes Connect: Military to Manufacturing featuring C.H. Guenther & Son
When:
Wed. May 31, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Connecting talent from the military-connected community with manufacturers who are hiring today! Participants engage directly with company leaders about their operations, locations, Veteran-friendly culture, and current career opportunities.
C.H. Guenther & Son Company Overview:
- Leading food manufacturer that has delivered high-quality products for 170 years
- Supplier of value-added grain-based and frozen food products for food service clients and select consumer markets
- Owned by Pritzker Private Capital (PPC) along with management and other co-investors
Contact for more information: Renee Hollis
-
-
(931) 237-2309
See more events