Veteran Career Opportunity - Online

Heroes Connect: Military to Manufacturing featuring C.H. Guenther & Son

When:

Wed. May 31, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Connecting talent from the military-connected community with manufacturers who are hiring today! Participants engage directly with company leaders about their operations, locations, Veteran-friendly culture, and current career opportunities.

C.H. Guenther & Son Company Overview:

  • Leading food manufacturer that has delivered high-quality products for 170 years
  • Supplier of value-added grain-based and frozen food products for food service clients and select consumer markets
  • Owned by Pritzker Private Capital (PPC) along with management and other co-investors

 www.chg.com. 

Contact for more information: Renee Hollis

 

