PACT Act Town Hall - Bellmawr, NJ

The Corporal Michael J. Crescenz (Philadelphia) VA Medical Center will hold a PACT ACT Town Hall on Wednesday, June 1 from 7-9 p.m. at the VFW Post 9563 in Bellmawr, NJ.

When: Thu. Jun 1, 2023, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm ET Where: VFW Post 9563 62 Essex Avenue Bellmawr , NJ Cost: Free

The event will also be live-streamed on the Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center's Facebook page.

Highlights of the event will include claims assistance from the Veterans Benefits Administration. Enrollment and Eligibility Specialists will be there to assist with on-the-spot enrollment as well as the ability to schedule your Toxic Exposure Screening.

What does the PACT-Act do?

The PACT Act is a historic new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. The law empowers VA to provide generations of Veterans—and their survivors—with the care and benefits they’ve earned and deserve.

Expands and extends eligibility for VA health care for Veterans with toxic exposures and Veterans of the Vietnam era, Gulf War era, and Post-9/11 combat Veterans

Adds more than 20 new presumptive conditions for burn pits and other toxic exposures

Adds more presumptive locations for Agent Orange and radiation exposure

Provides toxic exposure screenings to every Veteran enrolled in VA healthcare

Helps us improve research, staff education, and treatment related to toxic exposures

VA is executing a comprehensive Veteran outreach plan to make sure that every Veteran and survivor gets the care they need and the benefits they deserve. For now, here are the most important things for Veterans to know: