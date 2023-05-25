Training Opportunities for Veteran Service Providers - Online
Straight Talk: DOL/VETS Insights on Training Opportunities for Veteran Service Providers
When:
Wed. Jun 14, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
The Department of Labor's VETS National Veterans Training Institute (NVTI) lead, Brandon Webb, will share insights on training for Veteran employment service providers. Partners will learn how to access training opportunities and about the additional resources and continued support NVTI offers. The webinar will include a Q&A portion.
- Please contact Hunter Russ with any questions.