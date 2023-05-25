Skip to Content
Training Opportunities for Veteran Service Providers - Online

Straight Talk: DOL/VETS Insights on Training Opportunities for Veteran Service Providers

When:

Wed. Jun 14, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

The Department of Labor's VETS National Veterans Training Institute (NVTI) lead, Brandon Webb, will share insights on training for Veteran employment service providers. Partners will learn how to access training opportunities and about the additional resources and continued support NVTI offers. The webinar will include a Q&A portion. 

