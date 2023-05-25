Women Veterans Recognition Day - Butler, PA

Celebrate Women Veterans Recognition Day and attend a presentation on “How Hormones Impact Women Through Menopause.”

The Butler VA Health Care System invites all Veterans to celebrate Women Veterans Recognition Day!

Dr. Agnes Koczo, a post-doctoral researcher and cardiologist at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, will be presenting on “How Hormones Impact Women Through Menopause.”

Information about VA programs and services will be available and light refreshments will be served. In addition, PACT Act information and toxic exposure screenings will be available as well as staff to answer questions on those topics.

For more information, or to RSVP, please contact Kim Bizub at (878) 271-6712.