Veteran Resource Fair at Keystone Safari - Grove City, PA

Veterans and their families are invited to join the staff of the Butler VA at Keystone Safari (Grove City, PA) to learn more about Veteran benefits and enjoy a day of family fun.

When: Sat. Jun 10, 2023, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm ET Where: Keystone Safari 2284 Mercer Butler Pike Grove City , PA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Information will be shared about the PACT Act, toxic exposure and screenings, enrollment, Veteran benefits, VA claims, women’s health, health and wellness, suicide prevention, whole health, nutrition, telehealth, caregiver support, volunteer opportunities, Medical Foster Home, and more. Enjoy food, entertainment, and other activities for the whole family!

Free admission for Veterans, and their families receive a 10% discount per person. Free feeding wristbands (1 per family) are available on a first come, first serve basis.

For more information, contact Josh Seybert, Outreach Coordinator, at 878-271-6677 or email at Joshua.Seybert@va.gov.

View event flier (pdf)