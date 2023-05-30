Tribal Veteran Outreach Symposium

Tribal Veteran Outreach Symposium Brings Benefits and Services to You

For more than 200 years, Native American and Tribal Service members have played a vital role in the U.S. Armed Forces. VA recognizes that after serving, many of these Veterans cannot easily access the benefits and services they may be entitled to. To bring helpful information directly to the Native American and Tribal Veteran communities, VA’s office of Outreach, Transition, and Economic Development (OTED) is hosting a Tribal Veteran Symposium featuring the PACT Act on August 17 from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. ET.

Offered at no cost to Veterans, transitioning Service members and their families, this virtual event will feature keynote speakers, presentations, and helpful resources. It will also provide information on the Sergeant First Class (SFC) Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins (PACT) Act benefits and claims filing, as well as ways to seek additional VA support.

What to expect:

An overview of resources and support for Native American and Tribal Veterans

Presentations on the culturally affirming healthcare offered by VA

Learn how to access benefits, file for disability and best practices to avoid claims being denied

Information about common fraud tactics aimed at Veterans

Information on the PACT Act and how it impacts Veterans

Access the Symposium:

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023



Time: 3:00-6:00 p.m. ET

Link to Join: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=m60ef585ba5610ae4a55e42cae87f519d

Phone: +1 404-397-1596 USA Toll-Free Number

Access code: 276 229 85719