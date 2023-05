Media and Communications Hiring Fair - Online

Hiring Our Heroes: Register Now For This Virtual Hiring Event!

Employers are looking for talent from the military community and hiring for several positions. This event is open to transitioning service members, Veterans, military spouses, and military caregivers. Connect with employers using the Brazen platform featuring text-chat, resume upload, and a customizable profile.

These roles include: graphic designer, social media manager, video producer, project manager, content production specialist, editor, marketing professional, digital media manager, finance specialist, human resources consultant, operations manager, business analysis administrator, research specialist, legal professional, facilities manager, sales manager, sourcing and procurement manager, technology and engineering technician, and more.

Contact for more information: AMassimi@USChamber.com