Healthcare Hiring Fair - Online

Hiring Our Heroes: Register Now For This Virtual Hiring Event!

Employers are looking for talent from the military community and hiring for several open positions in the healthcare industry. The event is open to transitioning service members, Veterans, military spouses, and military caregivers. Connect with employers using the Brazen platform featuring text-chat, resume upload, and a customizable profile.

These positions include: medical administrative assistant, registered nurse, certified nursing assistant, pharmacy technician, lab technician, physician, nurse practitioner, radiologist, insurance specialist, physical therapist, rehabilitation aide, occupational therapist, behavioral health specialist, information technology professional, operations specialist, and more.

Contact for more information: AMassimi@USChamber.com