SBA Hour with Veterans - Pittsburgh, PA

Join us as the U.S. Small Business Administration Pittsburgh District Office discusses resources and programs the SBA provides for active duty, reservists and national guard, and Veterans of all eras.

Did you know that Veterans own roughly 9% of all small businesses in the United States and employ more than 5 million Americans? Veteran entrepreneurs play an essential role in the U.S. economy. Participants will learn how the SBA can assist the veteran community in their path toward entrepreneurship. Registrants will receive an e-mail from Pittsburgh District SBA with login instructions prior to the brief.

For more information: Jonathan.bennett@sba.gov

All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis. Reasonable arrangements for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least two weeks in advance. Please get in touch with us at 412-395-6560 or wpainfo@sba.gov.