PACT ACT Claims Clinic

When: Sat. Jun 24, 2023, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm CT Where: Adam Benjamin Jr. VA Outpatient Clinic 9301 Madison Street Crown Point , IN Cost: Free Add to Calendar

The Jesse Brown VA Medical Center and the Veterans Benefit Administration will be hosting a PACT ACT (Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins) claims clinic on June 24th from 9 am to 3PM at the ADAM BENJAMIN JR. VA OUTPATIENT CLINIC pm. Free parking is available.

Veterans attending this event will have an opportunity to file PACT Act related claims with representatives from the Veterans Benefits Administration, be screened for toxic exposure, and enroll for VA healthcare. There will also be a Veterans Resource Fair at this event connecting Veterans with the various outreach services the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center offers, e.g. Women Veterans Outreach Program, Caregiver Support, Homeless Outreach Program, Veterans Justice Outreach, LBGTQ Veterans Outreach, and Vet Center representatives.

The PACT Act was signed into law by President Biden in August 2022. This new law expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. The PACT Act adds to the list of health conditions that we assume (or “presume”) are caused by exposure to these substances. This law helps us provide generations of Veterans—and their survivors—with the care and benefits they’ve earned and deserve. Some of the illnesses now presumptive include: asthma that was diagnosed after service, chronic bronchitis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), chronic rhinitis, chronic sinusitis, constrictive bronchiolitis, emphysema, granulomatous disease, interstitial lung disease (ILD), pleuritis, pulmonary fibrosis, and sarcoidosis. Additionally, two new agent orange presumptive conditions have been added: high blood pressure (also called hypertension) and monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance (MGUS). This expansion allows for Veterans who may have filed claims or sought treatment previously for toxic exposures and were deemed ineligible, to refile claims and schedule appointments at VA medical centers for treatment. All Veterans who may have been exposed are strongly encouraged to attend this event on June 24th. Please RSVP using the QR code above.

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn more about the benefits you’ve EARNED!