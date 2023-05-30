Hampton Roads Military Community Employer Connect (Peninsula) - Newport News, VA
Come and expand your professional network each week with our Virginia Values Veterans (V3) certified companies.
When:
Tue. Jun 6, 2023, 9:00 am – 3:30 pm ET
Repeats
Where:
Hampton Roads Veteran Employment Center
600 Thimble Shoals Blvd
Suite 210
Newport News , VA
Cost:
Free
Welcome to the Hampton Roads Military Community Employer Connect! This weekly event is a fantastic opportunity for military personnel and their families to connect with local employers and learn about job opportunities in the area.
Join us every Tuesday at 600 Thimble Shoals Blvd, Suite 210, Newport News, VA 23606 to meet with employers from various industries and learn about the benefits of working with military-friendly companies. Don't miss out on this chance to network and find your next career opportunity!
Contact for more information: militarycommunity@theworkforcecouncil.org
