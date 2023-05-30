Skip to Content
Hampton Roads Military Community Employer Connect (Southside) - Norfolk, VA

Come and expand your professional network each week with our Virginia Values Veterans (V3) certified companies.

When:

Tue. Jun 6, 2023, 9:00 am – 3:30 pm ET

Repeats

Where:

Hampton Roads Veterans Employment Center (HRVEC)

861 Glenrock Road

Suite 220

Norfolk , VA

Cost:

Free

Welcome to the Hampton Roads Military Community Employer Connect! This weekly event is a fantastic opportunity for military personnel and their families to connect with local employers and learn about job opportunities in the area.

Join us every Tuesday at  861 Glenrock Road, Suite 220, Norfolk, VA 23502 to meet with employers from various industries and learn about the benefits of working with military-friendly companies. Don't miss out on this chance to network and find your next career opportunity!

Contact for more information: militarycommunity@theworkforcecouncil.org

