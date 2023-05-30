Skip to Content
How to Maximize Your DoD Skillbridge or GI Bill (Peninsula) - Newport News, VA

Come and chat with our DoD Skillbridge and Virginia Values Veterans (V3) approved programs, military friendly schools and apprenticeships.

When:

Thu. Jun 8, 2023, 9:00 am – 3:30 pm ET

Where:

Hampton Roads Veteran Employment Center

600 Thimble Shoals Blvd

Suite 210

Newport News , VA

Cost:

Free

 Every Thursday of each month:  Come and chat with our vetted DoD Skillbridge and Virginia Values Veterans HIRE VETS NOW approved SkillBridge programs and employers. You can speak to college representatives and Apprenticeship providers as well.

B﻿EFORE you invest your time and GI Bill benefits on a Degree speak with our partners FIRST. You may also qualify for up to $8000 in training certification funding if you are a military spouse, transitioning service member or Veteran as well.  ASK OUR TEAM HOW.

Contact for more information: militarycommunity@theworkforcecouncil.org

Thu. Jun 8, 2023, 9:00 am – 3:30 pm ET

