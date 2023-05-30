Let's Talk - Vet 2 Vet Discussion and Resource Fair - Erie, PA

Learn more about PACT Act and your Veteran benefits.

When: Wed. Jun 14, 2023, 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm ET Where: Erie VFW Post 470 1808 West 26th Street Erie , PA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

The PA DMVA and the Department of Veterans Affairs collaborate to host a presentation for Veterans and their advocates regarding PACT Act benefits and eligibility. The new PACT Act law expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances.

5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. – Resource Fair

6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. – Presentation and Discussion

Attend in-person or by telephone

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER ONLINE

For assistance registering, please call 814-323-8006

To attend via telephone (audio only):

267-323-8737 | Conference ID: 650433659#