How to Maximize Your DoD Skillbridge or GI Bill (Southside) - Norfolk, VA

Come and chat with our DoD Skillbridge and Virginia Values Veterans (V3) approved programs, military friendly schools and apprenticeships.

When: Thu. Jun 8, 2023, 9:00 am – 3:30 pm ET Repeats Where: Hampton Roads Veterans Employment Center (HRVEC) 861 Glenrock Road Suite 220 Norfolk , VA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Every Thursday of each month: Come and chat with our vetted DoD Skillbridge and Virginia Values Veterans HIRE VETS NOW approved SkillBridge programs and employers. You can speak to college representatives and Apprenticeship providers as well.

B﻿EFORE you invest your time and GI Bill benefits on a Degree speak with our partners FIRST. You may also qualify for up to $8000 in training certification funding if you are a military spouse, transitioning service member or Veteran as well. ASK OUR TEAM HOW.

Contact for more information: militarycommunity@theworkforcecouncil.org

View other times for this event