Celebrating Women Veterans - Sacramento, CA

Join us in commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act of 1948 and honoring the 2023 CalVet Women Veterans Trailblazer Award winners!

When: Mon. Jun 12, 2023, 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm PT Where: Sheraton Grand Sacramento Hotel 1230 J Street Sacramento , CA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Women Veterans and servicewomen will be honored during a reception on Monday, June 12, 2023, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the Sheraton Grand Hotel Sacramento. This year, CalVet Women Veterans Affairs will recognize several outstanding California women Veterans with the CalVet Trailblazer Award during a special reception to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act.

We will celebrate the anniversary of this important legislation and the reading of the Governor’s Proclamation to announce this day as Women Veterans Recognition Day. Join us to celebrate years of outstanding contributions of women’s military service to our nation’s freedom. The reception is free and open to the public. We look forward to seeing you.

Contact for more information: Virginia.Wimmer@calvet.ca.gov