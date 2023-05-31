Chainsaw Carving & Music Festival - Corry, PA

Look for the Erie VAMC outreach team at Corry Fest 2023!

When: Fri. Jun 16, 2023, 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm ET Where: Corry City Park 300 North Center Street Corry , PA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

The Erie VAMC Outreach Team engages Veterans, their families, and community members by building awareness of Erie VAMC programs and services, assisting Veterans with enrollment and eligibility in VA health care, and connecting Veterans and their families to the right VA health care programs.

