Stand Down For Homelessness And Veterans In Risk Of Homelessness - Waukegan, IL

STAND DOWN for Homeless and Veterans at Risk of Homelessness is Coming to Lake County.

Community Action Partnership of Lake County will host a Stand Down For Homelessness and Veterans In Risk of Homelessness. This event will have free resources for Veterans and their families who:

Lack a fixed, regular and adequate nighttime residence

Are living in a shelter, a motel, or hotel

Will imminently lose their housing/ have a court order eviction

This event will also have additional resources, services and activities for ALL military and Veteran attendees. This includes:

Free Cafe Area

Employment Services

Job Development

Transportation to and from Lovell FHCC

Mental Health / Suicide Prevention Services

VA Disability Claims Assistance

Backpacks with Hygienic Products

Housing Referrals

Veterans Benefit's Counseling

Support Services

Health Screenings

Clothing

For more information contact: marsha.belcher@caplakecounty.org