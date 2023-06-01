Skip to Content
Stand Down For Homelessness And Veterans In Risk Of Homelessness - Waukegan, IL

STAND DOWN for Homeless and Veterans at Risk of Homelessness is Coming to Lake County.

When:

Fri. Jun 30, 2023, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Where:

Parking Lot

2424 Washington Street

Waukegan , IL

Cost:

Free

Community Action Partnership of Lake County will host a Stand Down For Homelessness and Veterans In Risk of Homelessness. This event will have free resources for Veterans and their families who: 

  • Lack a fixed, regular and adequate nighttime residence
  • Are living in a shelter, a motel, or hotel
  •  Will imminently lose their housing/ have a court order eviction 

This event will also have additional resources, services and activities for ALL military and Veteran attendees. This includes: 

  • Free Cafe Area
  • Employment Services
  • Job Development 
  • Transportation to and from Lovell FHCC
  • Mental Health / Suicide Prevention Services 
  • VA Disability Claims Assistance
  • Backpacks with Hygienic Products
  • Housing Referrals
  • Veterans Benefit's Counseling
  • Support Services
  • Health Screenings
  • Clothing 

For more information contact: marsha.belcher@caplakecounty.org

 

 

 

