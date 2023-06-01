Stand Down For Homelessness And Veterans In Risk Of Homelessness - Waukegan, IL
STAND DOWN for Homeless and Veterans at Risk of Homelessness is Coming to Lake County.
When:
Fri. Jun 30, 2023, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm CT
Where:
Parking Lot
2424 Washington Street
Waukegan , IL
Cost:
Free
Community Action Partnership of Lake County will host a Stand Down For Homelessness and Veterans In Risk of Homelessness. This event will have free resources for Veterans and their families who:
- Lack a fixed, regular and adequate nighttime residence
- Are living in a shelter, a motel, or hotel
- Will imminently lose their housing/ have a court order eviction
This event will also have additional resources, services and activities for ALL military and Veteran attendees. This includes:
- Free Cafe Area
- Employment Services
- Job Development
- Transportation to and from Lovell FHCC
- Mental Health / Suicide Prevention Services
- VA Disability Claims Assistance
- Backpacks with Hygienic Products
- Housing Referrals
- Veterans Benefit's Counseling
- Support Services
- Health Screenings
- Clothing
For more information contact: marsha.belcher@caplakecounty.org
See more events