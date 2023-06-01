Military Entrepreneurship Forum - Washington, D.C.

Join us for a Military Entrepreneurship Forum hosted by the D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families.

When: Thu. Jun 22, 2023, 8:30 am – 6:00 pm ET Where: Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center 1300 Pennsylvania Ave Washington , DC Cost: Free

The D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families at Syracuse University is hosting a regional Military Entrepreneurship Forum, brought to you by Fiserv, with support from Amazon. This event will focus on providing Veteran and military spouse owned businesses in the DMV and surrounding area the opportunity to learn and network with subject matter experts, resources in the space, fortune 500 companies, fellow entrepreneurs and more!

Connect with other military- connected entrepreneurs and the ecosystem that empowers them. This event includes: fireside chats, breakout sessions, networking opportunities with over 150 entrepreneurs and resource providers, the opportunity to highlight your business at the showcase, and more! Topics discussed include: trends in entrepreneurship, online retail opportunities, social impact, access to capital, certification, retail procurement, and others.

Agenda Overview:

Registration and welcome session

Fireside Chat

VOB panel

corporate partners panel

networking lunch with local and national resources

breakout sessions

networking reception

resource fair and business showcase.

*There is special focus on retail businesses, however there are breakouts and sessions that will be valuable to all military connected entrepreneurs. A more detailed agenda to follow.

Transportation and Parking Information:

The Federal Triangle Metro Station (orange/blue/silver lines) is located on-site and is connected to the building by a covered passageway. The Metro Center Metro Station (red line) is located just two blocks away.

Planning to drive? Park in our public parking garage, it's the largest in the city. Find here

If you have any questions, please email us at ivmfentrepreneurship@syr.edu