Karshi Khanabad (K-2) Air Base Forum - Online
We are holding a virtual half-day K2 Community Forum on 29 June 2023.
When:
Thu. Jun 29, 2023, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Once you RSVP, you will receive an email with the WebEx information to join the June 29th virtual forum.
We have also established a portal on RallyPoint whereby you can submit questions about your K2-related health concerns. The RallyPoint site will be open to receive questions June 5th -19th.
Were you deployed to the Karshi-Khanabad (K2) Air Base or Camp Stronghold Freedom? Join a virtual forum to learn what VA is doing to help those exposed to hazardous materials. This informational forum is the first in a series that will be held over the next 8-10 years to inform the K2 community of VA’s efforts to better understand the health effects that may be associated with service at K2.
- The Army Public Health Center K-2 fact sheet contains more information about potential exposures.
By the Department of Veteran Affairs: Contact for any questions!
See more events