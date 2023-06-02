Karshi Khanabad (K-2) Air Base Forum - Online

We are holding a virtual half-day K2 Community Forum on 29 June 2023.

Rsvp Once you RSVP, you will receive an email with the WebEx information to join the June 29th virtual forum. We have also established a portal on RallyPoint whereby you can submit questions about your K2-related health concerns. The RallyPoint site will be open to receive questions June 5th -19th.

Were you deployed to the Karshi-Khanabad (K2) Air Base or Camp Stronghold Freedom? Join a virtual forum to learn what VA is doing to help those exposed to hazardous materials. This informational forum is the first in a series that will be held over the next 8-10 years to inform the K2 community of VA’s efforts to better understand the health effects that may be associated with service at K2.

The Army Public Health Center K-2 fact sheet contains more information about potential exposures.

