Pride Festival - Washington, DC

VA Booth at the Capital Pride Festival!

VA will be hosting a booth at Pride Festival on June 11th from 12:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in partnership with the DC Mayor’s Office of Veterans Affairs. This is free and open to the public. We will have VA representation from both the VA Central Office and the VA Medical Center at all times. Veteran Benefits Administration staff will be on hand to assist with registrations. This is also an opportunity for Veterans located in the DMV to meet their LGBTQ+ Coordinator, who will be available to ensure our LGBTQ+ Veterans are getting their healthcare in an affirming manner. Locations of all booths and vendors can be found at Pride Festival - Capital Pride Alliance but are subject to change without notice.

More details about the Capital Pride Festival are below:

Join the LGBTQ+ community on America’s Mainstreet, historic Pennsylvania Avenue, for the Capital Pride Festival. Enjoy a full day of entertainment on three stages, food, drink, and advocacy with over 300 exhibitors. The Festival is the largest annual event in the national capital region and continues to be free to the public.

ADA Accessibility: There will be a dedicated accessibility zone at the Capitol Stage, to accommodate individuals with wheelchairs and in need of ASL. Reservations are required to guarantee your space; click here to make reservations.