Wounded Heroes Fishing Day - Fort Belvoir, VA

Fort Belvoir Wounded Heroes Fishing Day - Fishing for the Whole Family, Prizes, Gifts, and Fun for All!

FishingCommunity.org in partnership with Soldier Recovery Unit plan to conduct their first Ft. Belvoir Wounded Heroes Fishing Day for all wounded, injured, or ill heroes and their families.

Once checking in, enjoy some refreshments, Shore Fishing the Potomac River by MWR, and fishing lessons from the pros. Fishing equipment, bait, volunteers to show you the ropes, and water and snacks, will be provided while fishing.

Come enjoy a fun day! There is no formal start time and end time, so just come out and get some fishing in! Open to all active duty, Veterans, and their families. Base access required.

* A fishing license may be required in accordance with Virginia DWR. Please check out https://dwr.virginia.gov/fishing/regulations/licenses/

If you have further questions, please contact Joseph Weiler: