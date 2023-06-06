PACT Act One-Stop Shop - Hutchinson, KS

Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center and Wichita Regional Office (VBA) are hosting a PACT Act one-stop shop for Veterans and their family members to learn more about the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act.

During this event, you can address disability claims, enroll in health care, attend education sessions, and receive a toxic exposure screening if you are already enrolled in VA health care.

The PACT Act is a monumental piece of legislation which confers the largest expansion of Veterans

benefits in history. It expands and extends eligibility for VA health care for Veterans with toxic exposures and Veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War, and Post-9/11 eras.