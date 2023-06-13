Effective Communication Workshop - Online

Please join the American Red Cross on July 18th at 8 p.m. Eastern Time for an Effective Communication Workshop

The Effective Communication Workshop is a virtual workshop that teaches the skills needed to achieve effective communication styles through:

nonverbal behaviors

seeking clarification

self-reflection, “I” statements, and

other activities

This workshop is for service members, Veterans, their families, caregivers and those who support the military and Veteran community. This will be a live, facilitated discussion. You will have an opportunity to share with others, learn and practice new skills and ask questions in a small online group.

Contact for more information:

Ed.Helphinstine@redcross.org

740-503-0587