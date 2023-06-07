Skip to Content
Veterans Experience Action Center (VEAC) - Louisville, KY

Kentucky Veterans: Join Us In- Person for a VEAC on June 27–29 9AM–2PM ET

When:

Tue. Jun 27, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:00 am ET

Repeats

Where:

Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center

3029 Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Louisville , KY

Cost:

Free

Speak directly with VA and community experts!  Get 1-on-1 assistance on:

  • VA Health Care
  • VA Benefits
  • PACT Act
  • Community Services
  • Peer-to-Peer Connection
  • Memorial Affairs
  • Crisis Resources

Registration will be onsite—first come, first serve.

