Veterans Experience Action Center (VEAC) - Louisville, KY
Kentucky Veterans: Join Us In- Person for a VEAC on June 27–29 9AM–2PM ET
When:
Tue. Jun 27, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:00 am ET
Repeats
Where:
Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center
3029 Muhammad Ali Blvd.
Louisville , KY
Cost:
Free
Speak directly with VA and community experts! Get 1-on-1 assistance on:
- VA Health Care
- VA Benefits
- PACT Act
- Community Services
- Peer-to-Peer Connection
- Memorial Affairs
- Crisis Resources
Registration will be onsite—first come, first serve.
- For more information, visit www.va.gov/veac.
Tue. Jun 27, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:00 am ETAdd to Calendar
Wed. Jun 28, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:00 am ETAdd to Calendar
Thu. Jun 29, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:00 am ETAdd to Calendar