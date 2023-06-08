Washington DC Vet Center Open House
When:
Fri. Jun 16, 2023, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
Washington DC Vet Center
1296 Upshur St NW
Washington , DC
Cost:
Free
Stop by the DC Vet Center next Friday for a community open house with catering by Mission BBQ!
Veterans, active military, family and community members welcome. Event will be outdoors and a Mission BBQ food truck and community organization tents will be staged in the Vet Center parking lot.
For more information call us at 202-726-5212. Vet Centers are VA counseling centers that offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families. Services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST).
Parking:
- The Vet Center parking lot will be closed to allow space for the food truck and partner organization tents.
- Please plan to find street parking or use public transportation. There is free street parking on Upshur St NW and Taylor St NW.
- For public transportation options, you can plan your visit using the DC Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority website. The nearest DC Metro station is the Green Line and Yellow Line Georgia Avenue-Petworth station. There are also several bus routes that traverse Georgia Avenue and pass a few blocks away from the Vet Center.
- For accessibility options, please contact MetroAccess at 202-962-1100.