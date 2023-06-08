Washington DC Vet Center Open House

When: Fri. Jun 16, 2023, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Where: Washington DC Vet Center 1296 Upshur St NW Washington , DC Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Stop by the DC Vet Center next Friday for a community open house with catering by Mission BBQ!

Veterans, active military, family and community members welcome. Event will be outdoors and a Mission BBQ food truck and community organization tents will be staged in the Vet Center parking lot.

For more information call us at 202-726-5212. Vet Centers are VA counseling centers that offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families. Services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST).

