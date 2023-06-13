National Veterans Memorial and Museum Resilience Summit - Columbus, OH

Join the National Veterans Memorial And Museum for their first Resilience Summit, co-hosted with the Central Ohio VA Whole Health Team.

When: Fri. Jun 23, 2023, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm ET Where: National Veterans Memorial And Museum 300 West Broad Street Columbus , OH Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Whether you’re facing a daily stressor or experiencing adversity in your life, there are powerful resilience skills and tools to help navigate life’s challenges. Explore ways to thrive in tough times and develop more meaningful connections with our first Resilience Summit in partnership with the Columbus Veteran Affairs (VA) Whole Health Team. Breakfast and lunch will be served. There will also be opportunities for networking.

The theme for the summit is “Mind, Body and Spirit,” and will feature keynote speakers and special guests including:

Dr. Karen Reivich, Director of Resilience and Positive Psychology Training Programs, University of Pennsylvania

Director of Resilience and Positive Psychology Training Programs, University of Pennsylvania Dr. Rachel Rubin , Assistant Clinical Professor at Georgetown University

, Assistant Clinical Professor at Georgetown University Gregory Gadson, Col., U.S. Army (Retired), Motivational Speaker, Actor

Our Panel Discussion on Physical Resilience will include panelists:

Dr. Nicole Jackson, Whole Health National Education Faculty & DEI Consultant

Whole Health National Education Faculty & DEI Consultant Dr. Gloria Park , The Consortium for Health and Military Performance (CHAMP)

, The Consortium for Health and Military Performance (CHAMP) Armond Goss, Veteran, VA Whole Health Coach & Pastor

Veteran, VA Whole Health Coach & Pastor Gregory Gadson, Col., U.S. Army (Retired), Motivational Speaker, Actor

Our Panel Discussion on Psychological and Spiritual Resilience includes panelists:

Dr. William Kulsh , Supervising Psychologist, Chalmers P. Wylie VA Outpatient Clinic

, Supervising Psychologist, Chalmers P. Wylie VA Outpatient Clinic John V. Davis, U.S. Army Veteran, the Mighty Oaks Foundation

U.S. Army Veteran, the Mighty Oaks Foundation Maj. David Kuntz, U.S. Army Reserves Chaplain

U.S. Army Reserves Chaplain Gregory Gadson, Col., U.S. Army (Retired), Motivational Speaker, Actor

Our Panel Discussion on Veterans Who Found Their Way to Yoga will include:

Alli Houseworth , Executive Director, Warriors at Ease

, Executive Director, Warriors at Ease Michael Keighley, U.S. Army Veteran

U.S. Army Veteran Judy Buchanan, U.S. Army Veteran

On-site Resources: VA Central Ohio Health Care System enrollment, VBA, PACT Act Outreach & Toxic Exposure Screenings (12pm-1pm), VA resource tables and self-referrals available to Whole Health, Gerofit, Caregivers, Nutrition, Recreation Therapy, Center for Development & Civic Engagement, and VA Suicide Prevention/Mental Health Services/Integrative Social Work & Case Management.

