PACT Act Resource Fair - Rogers City, MI
PACT Act Event
When:
Tue. Jun 20, 2023, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
VFW Post 607
1316 W. 3rd Street
Rogers City , MI
Cost:
Free
A PACT Act Resource Fair will be held on June 20, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at VFW Post 607, 1316 W. 3rd Street, Rogers City, MI 49779. Veterans Benefits Administration Representatives, as well as Veteran Service Officers, will be available to talk about Toxic Exposure claims or other benefits information. Veterans who are not currently enrolled with the VA will have the opportunity to see if they are eligible to receive VA healthcare. Our Eligibility specialists will be available to assist with enrollment. Please bring your DD214, Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty. It is highly recommended Veterans complete the Burn Pit Registry prior to attending: www.publichealth.va.gov/exposures/burnpits/registry.asp.See more events