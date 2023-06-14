Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Veterans and Military Families Resource Fair - Los Angeles, CA

When:

Sat. Jun 17, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm PT

Where:

Greater Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church

5300 S. Denker Ave

Los Angeles , CA

Cost:

Free

Join us for our Veterans and Military Families Resource Fair. There will be resources for Veterans, Reservists, National Guard and their family members. 

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/veterans-and-military-families-resource-fair-tickets-618644401057

  • VA Health Care Information
  • VA PACT Act Information
  • VA Benefits and Claims Assistance
  • Local City, County and State Information
  • Arts and crafts corner for the children
See more events

Last updated: