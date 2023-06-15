DigitalVA Expo - Palo Alto, CA
Veterans, Tech Professionals, Media: Join us at the DigitalVA Expo in Palo Alto, CA
When:
Thu. Jun 29, 2023, 8:30 am – 2:00 pm PT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Learn more, sign up for the livestream or register for the tech job fair at: digital.va.gov/expo
Attend in-person for a tech job fair or watch the DigitalVA Expo online!
Join us Thursday, June 29, 2023, for the virtual DigitalVA Expo event and tech job fair, as VA brings together visionary leaders, innovative minds, and passionate individuals dedicated to delivering a world-class digital Veteran experience in the heart of Silicon Valley.
Don’t miss the exclusive in-person tech job fair, connecting Veterans and other talented individuals with rewarding tech career opportunities. So, whether you’re a seasoned professional or aspiring talent, the event offers a unique opportunity to learn, network, and get inspired to make a meaningful impact.
DigitalVA Expo Schedule
- 8:30 AM – Coffee and Networking
- 9:00 AM – Welcome Remarks and Intro of Secretary: Jean Gurga, Acting Director, VA Palo Alto Health Care System
- 9:05 AM – Opening Address: Denis McDonough, Secretary, VA
- 9:15 AM – Presenting VA’s Vision for the Digital Experience: Kurt DelBene, Chief Information Officer and Charles Worthington, Chief Technology Officer
- 9:45 AM – Coffee Break
- 10:00 AM – Tech Highlights Panel: Leaders from the Department of Veterans Affairs discuss major tech projects and innovations in delivering health and benefits, such as prescriptions automation, virtual reality for treating PTSD, and more.
- John Boerstler, Chief Experience Officer, VA
- Lauren Alexanderson, Office of the Chief Technology Officer for Health Delivery, VA
- Dr. Thomas Osborne, Deputy Chief of Staff: Innovation, Advanced Analytics, Information, VA Palo Alto Health Care System
- Carrie Lee, Deputy Chief Information officer, Product Engineering Service, VA
- 10:00 AM – JOB FAIR BEGINS
- 10:45 to 11:00 AM – Hiring Our Heroes Remarks: Eric Eversole, President, Hiring Our Heroes, U.S. Chamber of Commerce
- 11:00 to 11:45 AM – Bridging the Digital Divide Panel: A discussion with Veteran Service Organizations leaders to help define challenges around access that VA must address to realize its vision for a world-class digital experience for Veterans.
- David Gowel, RallyPoint
- Dana Dreckman, Wounded Warrior Project
- Jon Retzer, Disabled American Veterans
- Katherine Webster, VetsinTech
- 11:45 AM to 11:55 AM – Closing Remarks
- 11:55 AM to 12:30 PM – Networking
- 12:30 PM – Main Event Ends
- 2:00 PM – Job Fair Ends