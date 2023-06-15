DigitalVA Expo - Palo Alto, CA

Veterans, Tech Professionals, Media: Join us at the DigitalVA Expo in Palo Alto, CA

Register Learn more, sign up for the livestream or register for the tech job fair at: digital.va.gov/expo

Attend in-person for a tech job fair or watch the DigitalVA Expo online!

Join us Thursday, June 29, 2023, for the virtual DigitalVA Expo event and tech job fair, as VA brings together visionary leaders, innovative minds, and passionate individuals dedicated to delivering a world-class digital Veteran experience in the heart of Silicon Valley.

Don’t miss the exclusive in-person tech job fair, connecting Veterans and other talented individuals with rewarding tech career opportunities. So, whether you’re a seasoned professional or aspiring talent, the event offers a unique opportunity to learn, network, and get inspired to make a meaningful impact.

DigitalVA Expo Schedule