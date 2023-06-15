DuraServ Corp Grand Opening Hiring Event - La Vergne, TN

On June 22nd, come meet with the DuraServ team in Nashville TN!

When: Thu. Jun 22, 2023, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm CT Where: 1405 Heil Quaker Blvd Suite 2 La Vergne , TN Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

DuraServ is the region’s largest supplier and servicer of overhead doors and loading dock equipment. They are proud to conduct their first Hiring Event in support of the partnership between the Heroes Foundation and the US Department of Veteran Affairs. DuraServ will be conducting interviews for many open positions including Sales Territory Specialists and Service Technicians. This is a fantastic opportunity to join the fastest-growing company in the industry and meet with the DuraServ team.

Please apply directly as our DuraServ Talent Acquisition team will be reviewing applications and contacting qualified candidates to schedule an interview on the 22nd! Same-day OFFERS may be extended for qualified candidates after the successful completion of the interview process.

The event includes food, fun and prizes – don’t miss the chance to eat, meet, network, and interview with DuraServ!

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Chris Montoya (cmontoya@dsmhf.org) for any questions

DuraServ - Loading Dock & Door Equipment Experts | DuraServ Corp