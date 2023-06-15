6th Annual Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business Event - Washington, DC

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization (OSDBU) invites you to participate in the 6th Annual Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned (SDVOSB) Event: Uniting Veterans One Match at a Time.

When: Tue. Jun 20, 2023, 9:00 am – 1:00 am ET Where: U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development 451 7th Street Southwest Washington , DC Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Register Registration for on-site attendance is limited to the first 250 people and will close on July 14, 2023 or once capacity is reached. Due to security requirements, we do not offer on-site registration.

The 6th Annual Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned (SDVOSB) Event – Uniting Veterans One Match at a Time, will provide businesses, both new and experienced, access to information on the laws, rules, and regulations that govern the SDVOSB Program. Additionally, businesses (on-site attendees only) will have an opportunity to meet with key HUD staff and contracting personnel to discuss their capabilities and learn about upcoming potential procurement opportunities. SDVOSB businesses are highly encouraged to participate; however, this event is open to all businesses.

HUD strives to create an inclusive environment for all, including individuals with disabilities. If you would like to participate in this event and would like to request a reasonable accommodation such as a sign language interpreter, please ensure that you select and indicate the accommodation in your registration information. For accommodations to be processed, please complete your registration as early as possible, preferably no later than two weeks prior to the start of the event (July 6, 2023 ).

You MUST have Government Issued Photo Identification (e.g. driver’s license) that is complaint with DHS REAL ID Phase 3b Enforcement rule, which means that driver’s licenses from noncompliant states will not be accepted to access Federal facilities, including HUD facilities; however, a Federal ID or Passport would be acceptable. Also, the REAL ID compliant identification specified in your registration must be presented on the day of the event.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development is conveniently located at L'Enfant Plaza Metro Stop (on the Yellow, Green, Blue, Orange or Silver Line). Some garage parking is available at L'Enfant Plaza, 480 L'Enfant Plaza SW, Washington, DC 20024. There are limited public lots and limited off-street parking by HUD Headquarters so plan accordingly. Please enter the HUD building through the South Lobby, which is the side closest to 7th and E.

6th Annual SDVOSB Outreach Event Agenda:

9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. - Check-In (No check-ins after 10:15)

10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. - HUD Presentations

12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. - Exhibits/Networking

For questions please contact HUD OSDBU: SmallBusiness@hud.gov