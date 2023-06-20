Skip to Content
Connecting Communities Opening Reception

When:

Fri. Jul 7, 2023, 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET

Where:

Gallery Underground - The Shops at 2100 Crystal Drive

2100 Crystal Dr

Arlington , VA

Cost:

Free

More details

Opening reception for Gallery Underground exhibition by Uniting US, a non-profit that empowers Veterans, active military and their families to inspire communities to heal, find wellness, and unite through art.

Connecting Communities will showcase artworks by a dozen military and Veteran artists or their family members.

Learn more about Uniting US.

