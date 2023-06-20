Uniting US Therapeutic Arts Community Day
When:
Sat. Jul 15, 2023, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
Gallery Underground - The Shops at 2100 Crystal Drive
2100 Crystal Dr
Arlington , VA
Cost:
Free
Art exhibition at Gallery Underground by Uniting US, a non-profit that empowers Veterans, active military and their families to inspire communities to heal, find wellness, and unite through art.
Connecting Communities will showcase artworks by a dozen military and Veteran artists or their family members.See more events