Uniting US Therapeutic Arts Community Day

When:

Sat. Jul 15, 2023, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

Gallery Underground - The Shops at 2100 Crystal Drive

2100 Crystal Dr

Arlington , VA

Cost:

Free

More details

Art exhibition at Gallery Underground by Uniting US, a non-profit that empowers Veterans, active military and their families to inspire communities to heal, find wellness, and unite through art.

Connecting Communities will showcase artworks by a dozen military and Veteran artists or their family members.

