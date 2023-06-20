Uniting US Therapeutic Arts Community Day

When: Sat. Jul 15, 2023, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm ET Where: Gallery Underground - The Shops at 2100 Crystal Drive 2100 Crystal Dr Arlington , VA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Art exhibition at Gallery Underground by Uniting US, a non-profit that empowers Veterans, active military and their families to inspire communities to heal, find wellness, and unite through art.

Connecting Communities will showcase artworks by a dozen military and Veteran artists or their family members.