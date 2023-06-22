Skip to Content
Women's Health Virtual Town Hall - Online

When:

Thu. Jun 29, 2023, 5:00 pm – 6:15 pm PT

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Join the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System for our Women's Health Virtual Town Hall: VA Takes Pride in LGBTQ+ Care. We will provide our LGBTQ identifying Veterans with information related to healthcare and supportive services available through our VA and to answer any questions our Veterans have regarding accessing care.

For information contact: Candace Witten at candace.witten@va.gov

Microsoft Teams Link: www.tinyurl.com/27m6nap9

