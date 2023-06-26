Transition to End of Life Care: Benefits and Services for Veterans and Families - Philadelphia, PA

Delaware Valley Veterans Consortium Summer Quarterly Meeting Online Webinar

Transitioning to End of Life Care: Benefits and Services for Veterans and their Families

End of Life Care - what does it mean? Who is eligible and what services are provided? Come listen to experts give us the answers.

Presenters:

Deborah Way, MD, board-certified Internist, Geriatrician and Palliative Care provider, retired Director of Palliative Care Services at the Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center, Philadelphia, PA

Kaelynn R. Williams, Volunteer Coordinator, Penn Medicine Hospice

Keith Donnell, Personal Financial Counselor, Biddle Air National Guard Base

Timothy A. Alexander, DAV National Service Office Assistant Supervisor

Jason Guenther, Assistant Director, Washington Crossing National Cemetery

By Delaware Valley Veterans Consortium