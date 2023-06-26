National Coalition for Homeless Veterans Post-Conference Panel - Online

Join us for a webinar to discuss takeaways from this year's NCHV conference with NCHV CEO Kathryn Monet and BWF partners.

Join the Bob Woodruff Foundation for a webinar on July 11, where we’ll discuss this year's National Coalition for Homeless Veterans (NHCV) Annual Conference. We'll delve into the critical insights gained from the conference, and the role organizations like NCHV play in addressing veteran homelessness.

NCHV CEO Kathryn Monet and Bob Woodruff Foundation partners will share their experiences and what they learned at the conference, providing practical takeaways.

Contact: Maicie Calvert