We CARE Veterans Fair - Marietta, GA

Two day free event for Veterans, caregivers and survivors

"Making it easy to get the benefits, respect, and CARE you earned."

When:

Fri. Aug 4, 2023, 8:30 am – 4:00 pm ET

Where:

Cobb Civic Center

548 S. Marietta Parkway

Marietta , GA

Cost:

Free

The Metro Atlanta We CARE Veterans Fair is a two-day, free event for Veterans of all ages, caregivers, survivors, and families to learn about and apply for local, state, and federal benefits they earned through military service.

Help For Veterans | We CARE Veterans Resource Fair | Atlanta (wecarevetfair.com)

Point of Contact (POC):  Scofi, Kim

