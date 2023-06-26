We CARE Veterans Fair - Marietta, GA
"Making it easy to get the benefits, respect, and CARE you earned."
When:
Fri. Aug 4, 2023, 8:30 am – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
Cobb Civic Center
548 S. Marietta Parkway
Marietta , GA
Cost:
Free
The Metro Atlanta We CARE Veterans Fair is a two-day, free event for Veterans of all ages, caregivers, survivors, and families to learn about and apply for local, state, and federal benefits they earned through military service.
Help For Veterans | We CARE Veterans Resource Fair | Atlanta (wecarevetfair.com)
Point of Contact (POC): Scofi, Kim
- Email Address: kim.scofi@unitedmilitarycare.org
- Telephone Number: 770-973-0014
