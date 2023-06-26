We CARE Veterans Fair - Marietta, GA

"Making it easy to get the benefits, respect, and CARE you earned."

When: Fri. Aug 4, 2023, 8:30 am – 4:00 pm ET Repeats Where: Cobb Civic Center 548 S. Marietta Parkway Marietta , GA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

The Metro Atlanta We CARE Veterans Fair is a two-day, free event for Veterans of all ages, caregivers, survivors, and families to learn about and apply for local, state, and federal benefits they earned through military service.

Help For Veterans | We CARE Veterans Resource Fair | Atlanta (wecarevetfair.com)

Point of Contact (POC): Scofi, Kim

Email Address: kim.scofi@unitedmilitarycare.org

Telephone Number: 770-973-0014

