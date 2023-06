VA Information and Enrollment Event-Allegan Michigan

VA information, PACT Act

When: Mon. Aug 7, 2023, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: Allegan County Senior and Veteran Services 3255 122nd Ave Suite 200 Allegan , MI Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Join us at the Allegan County Senior and Veteran Services Zimmerman room to learn more about the Battle Creek VA health care services and enrollment. We will have information on PACT Act and other general information.