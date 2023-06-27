A Capitol Fourth: All-star cast to perform at PBS’ national Independence Day celebration

Live broadcast begins at 8 pm ET on July 4

When: Tue. Jul 4, 2023, 8:00 pm – 9:30 pm ET Where: West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol Constitution Avenue Northeast Washington , DC Cost: Free Add to Calendar

This July 4th, A Capitol Fourth welcomes iconic actor and television host Alfonso Ribeiro to lead the 43rd annual edition of America’s national Independence Day celebration on PBS.

Broadcast live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, the celebration will air and stream on PBS and YouTube on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET. The top-rated, award-winning program puts viewers front and center for America’s biggest birthday party with the greatest display of fireworks in the country lighting up the capital skyline captured by 20 cameras positioned around the city. Also participating in the event will be the U.S. Army Herald Trumpets, members of the Armed Forces carrying the state and territorial flags, the Armed Forces Color Guard provided by the Military District of Washington, D.C., the Choral Arts Society of Washington, and Patrick Lundy & The Ministers of Music.

A Capitol Fourth, America’s longest-running live national Independence Day TV tradition, will also feature:

Chicago – multi-Grammy Award-winning legendary rock and roll band;

Boyz II Men – Grammy Award-winning and best-selling R&B group of all time;

Belinda Carlisle – Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and co-founder/lead vocalist of the Go-Go’s;

Babyface – 12-time Grammy Award-winning recording artist, songwriter and producer;

Maddie & Tae – multi-platinum country duo and CMT Award-winner;

Charles Esten – artist-songwriter and star of global hit series “Outer Banks” and “Nashville”;

The Broadway cast of “A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical” featuring Will Swenson and Robyn Hurder;

The National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly.

The evening will also include:

Fun for kids of all ages with Elmo and Cookie Monster from Sesame Street and host Alfonso Ribeiro to celebrate America’s birthday.

A special tribute to our men and women in uniform and their families with a musical performance dedicated to their service and sacrifice by world-renowned five-time Grammy Award-winning soprano superstar Renée Fleming.

From the International Space Station, NASA astronauts Frank Rubio, Steve Bowen and Woody Hoburg will share a special Independence Day message with the nation.

Acclaimed actress and singer Adrienne Warren, recipient of a Tony Award for her portrayal of Tina Turner in the Broadway musical “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical,” will pay tribute to the legendary Queen of Rock n’ Roll.

A tribute to America’s nurses who go above and beyond every day to keep us healthy and safe will feature a special performance by the Northwell Nurse Choir, an inspirational group of front-line workers, and Season 16 of America’s Got Talent finalists.

This year’s finale is a patriotic musical medley featuring The U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own” during the spectacular fireworks display, an annual audience favorite. The evening’s crescendo will be A Capitol Fourth tradition, accompanied by live cannon fire provided by the United States Army Presidential Salute Battery.

