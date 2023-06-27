Veterans Experience Action Center (VEAC) - North Texas

North Texas Veterans: Join Us Virtually for a VEAC on July 18-20, 10am-3pm CT-

Register Registration runs through Sunday, July 16th. Appointment availability is limited and please note this event will serve residents of North Texas counties only—all out-of-area registrations will be canceled. For a list of participating counties, and to register for the event, visit the North Texas VEAC registration link. Veterans who don’t have access to a telephone to receive their VEAC appointment call can visit VA sites where phones will be provided. Visit the registration page for more information.

On Tuesday, July 18th – 20th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. CDT; VA, state, and community partners will host a virtual event for North Texas Veterans, caregivers, Service members, survivors, and family members to help you get the services and benefits you’ve earned!

Simply schedule an appointment to speak directly with VA and get dedicated one-on-one service. At the time of your appointment, a Veterans Service Officer will call you—via telephone—to kick off your appointment. We look forward to connecting with you!

Speak directly with VA and community experts! Get 1-on-1 assistance on: