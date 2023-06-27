Dickson County PACT Act Summer VetFest - Dickson, TN

All Veterans and family members are invited to the Dickson County PACT Act Summer VetFest July 20. You'll have an opportunity to enroll in VA health care, file a VBA claim, hear from VA leaders about PACT Act and toxic exposures, and more!

When: Thu. Jul 20, 2023, 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm CT Where: Walnut Street Church of Christ 201 Center Avenue Dickson , TN Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Come one, come all! In partnership with the Dickson County Coalition, we're hosting a PACT Act Summer VetFest July 20 from 5 - 7 p.m. at 201 Center Ave, Dickson, Tenn.

All Veterans and family members residing in Dickson County are invited to the event and will have an opportunity to enroll in VA health care, file a VBA claim, hear from VA leaders about PACT Act, and engage with VA programs and services! This event is packed with fun, festivity, and good ole' community connection.

Veterans are strongly encouraged to apply for VA benefits by August 9 to ensure the maximum benefits and eligibility offered under the PACT Act. For more details, visit www.va.gov/pact.

Parking is free and carpooling is recommended.