Clarksville VA PACT Act Summer Fest - Clarksville, TN

In honor of the one year anniversary of the historic passing of the PACT Act, VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is hosting PACT Act Summer Fest August 10 from 2 - 6 p.m. at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center located at 8 Champions Way, Clarksville, Tenn.

When: Thu. Aug 10, 2023, 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm CT Where: Wilma Rudolph Event Center 8 Champions Way Clarksville , TN Cost: Free Add to Calendar

All Veterans and their families are welcomed to this free community festivity. Veterans can expect to enroll in VA health care, complete a toxic exposure screening in just five minutes, file a claim with VBA, and engage with VA services and programs, as well as community partners and organizations like Montgomery County Veteran Coalition and Blanchfield Army Hospital.

Starting at 4 p.m., TVHS Executive Director Dan Dücker, VBA Regional Director Charles Moore, and Blanchfield Army Hospital leadership will speak on the impact of PACT Act and community partnerships to better serve the growing Clarksville population.

Veterans enrolling in VA or filing a claim are strongly encouraged to bring a copy of their DD214 and copies of any documentation needed for VBA claims. Entrance to the venue is one-way, so it's imperative to follow all directional signage and Clarksville Police instructions to reduce traffic build up. Parking is limited, so please carpool!

Local food truck vendors will have food available for purchase, and live music will be played outside the venue.

Veterans are strongly encouraged to apply for their VA benefits and health care by August 9 to ensure they receive the maximum eligibility under the PACT Act. Post-9/11 Veterans are encouraged to enroll or get involved in their VA health care before Sept. 30, 2023 to get the most out of their health care benefits related to toxic exposures.

Visit www.va.gov/pact for further details. For more details on the event, contact TVHPublicAffairs@va.gov. Media must RSVP at TVHPublicAffairs@va.gov