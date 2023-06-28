Skip to Content
PACT Act - Summer VetFest - Huntington, W.Va. VAMC, VBA RO, VetCenter

When:

Wed. Jul 19, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Huntington Vet Center

I-64, Exit 11, 3135 16th St Rd #11, Huntington, WV 25701

Cost:

Free

PACT Act Summer VetFest - to be held in Huntington, W.Va. Vet Center parking lot. 

Employees from Huntington VA medical center to provide information about the PACT Act and other important Veteran benefits.

VBA Regional Office staff members will also answer questions about the PACT Act and other VA benefits. 

Vet Center's mobile unit will be there to work on Veteran benefit items and more!

 

